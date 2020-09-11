The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles' GAPPS team went 1-1 on Tuesday, defeating Morris Innovative (25-8, 25-6) before a loss to Gordon Lee (25-15, 25-22) in a tri-match at GLHS.
Lily Green had 20 kills on the night, including 13 against Gordon Lee, to go with four assists, four digs, one ace and one block. Mana Gilchrist added nine aces, four kills, three digs and two assists. Avery Green had six aces, five kills, four digs and 25 assists, while McKenley Baggett also had six aces to go with four kills, one assist and a dig.
Defensively, Olivia Guest had 13 digs and added one ace and one assist. Anslee Tucker collected 10 aces and a dig, while Elliana Hammond added two aces and one kill.
OCA (8-8 overall) will look to go 3-0 in GAPPS Region 1 play on Friday when they host Lyndon Academy at 5 p.m.