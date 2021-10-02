The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles closed out their regular season this past Thursday by splitting a pair of matches in Tunnel Hill.
OCA fell to the (Class AAAA) No. 1-ranked Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins, 25-13, 25-9, but scored a 17-25, 25-22, 15-13 win over Ringgold.
Mana Gilchrist had 22 total kills, 19 against Ringgold, to go with nine digs, two aces and one block. McKenley Baggett recorded 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Anslee Tucker had 25 digs, one ace and one assist, while Avery Green added 31 assists, 13 digs, five aces and three kills.
Aby Whitlock picked up eight digs, two kills, one assist, while Caroline Tindell had four digs, one kill and one assist.
OCA (23-12) will play in the GAPPS Division I-A Region 1 tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m. The tournament will be played at Unity Christian School in Rome. A win at 4 puts them into the title match and guarantees them a spot in the state tournament as the top two teams advance.