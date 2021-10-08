The Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles are three victories away from their first-ever state volleyball championship.
As expected, the top-seeded Lady Eagles captured the GAPPS Division I-A Region 1 championship Thursday night at Unity Christian School in Rome. OCA opened with a win over fifth-seeded Stonehaven before defeating second-seeded Praise Academy in the region final.
Match scores and individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Oakwood (25-12) will host a first-round state match this coming Tuesday. That opponent was unknown as of press time. A victory would send the Navy-and-Gold to the Division I-A State Final Four on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The state semifinals and state championship match will be played on the same day at Rock Springs Christian Academy in Lamar County, approximately halfway between Atlanta and Macon.
Oakwood played in the state finals last year before losing in four sets to The Habersham School out of Savannah.