One week ago, the Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles outlasted The King's Academy of Woodstock in a thrilling five-set match to close out the regular season and earn the No. 2 seed for the GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 tournament.
Those two clubs met up again in the region tournament on Thursday night, and the rematch was even better.
The Lady Eagles outlasted the No. 3-seeded Lady Knights in another epic five-setter to advance to the region championship match, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 22-25 and 15-10.
Mana Gilchrist had 18 kills, 15 solo blocks, seven assisted blocks and five digs for OCA. Caroline Tindell finished with six kills, four aces, eight digs and one assisted block. Trinity Hall had six kills, 17 digs and one ace, while Sarah Deakins finished with five kills, 11 digs and two aces.
Janel Buckels recorded three kills, three digs, two solo blocks and one assisted block. Presley Butcher had 18 digs, while Callie Vona dished out 30 assists and added three digs.
Oakwood (18-17) will take on top-seeded Johnson Ferry Christian Academy on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the title match. The entire region tournament is being played at Cornerstone Prep Academy in Acworth.
The Lady Eagles have faced Johnson Ferry Christian twice this year. They dropped a 3-0 decision at home on Aug. 22 and lost a four-set battle back at home on Sept. 16.
Win or lose on Saturday, the Navy-and-Gold have already secured a home playoff match in the first round of the state tournament. However, the date of that match is dependent on what happens Saturday.
Should OCA get the win, they would host a match on Oct. 13, while a loss on Saturday would match them up with St. John Bosco Academy, the No. 3 seed out of Region 2. That match would either be played on Monday or Tuesday of next week.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.