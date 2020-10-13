Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles are two wins away from claiming their first-ever state championship in volleyball.

The Navy-and-Gold opened play in the GAPPS Division I-A state tournament in Loganville on Tuesday. They defeated Heirway Christian, the No. 2 seed from Region 2, in their opening match before taking down Trinity Prep School, the host team and the No. 1 seed from Region 1.

Scores from the matches and individual stats were unavailable as of press time.

Oakwood (20-7) will travel to Macon on Saturday for the Final Four. They will open play at 3 p.m. against Region 2 winner Praise Academy.

The winner of that match will take on the winner between Region 7 champion The Habersham School or Region 6 champion Alleluia Community at 6:30 in the championship match.

All three matches on Saturday will take place at Tattnall Square Academy.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

