The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles are two wins away from claiming their first-ever state championship in volleyball.
The Navy-and-Gold opened play in the GAPPS Division I-A state tournament in Loganville on Tuesday. They defeated Heirway Christian, the No. 2 seed from Region 2, in their opening match before taking down Trinity Prep School, the host team and the No. 1 seed from Region 1.
Scores from the matches and individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
Oakwood (20-7) will travel to Macon on Saturday for the Final Four. They will open play at 3 p.m. against Region 2 winner Praise Academy.
The winner of that match will take on the winner between Region 7 champion The Habersham School or Region 6 champion Alleluia Community at 6:30 in the championship match.
All three matches on Saturday will take place at Tattnall Square Academy.