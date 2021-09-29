The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles continue to be the team to beat in (GAPPS) Division I-A Region 1 this season and they continue to hold their own against some of the top GHSA clubs in northwest Georgia.
On Monday, OCA picked up two more region wins against Praise Academy (25-5, 19-25, 25-15, 25-14) and Hearts Academy (25-16, 25-9, 25-5).
Mana Gilchrist had 30 kills, 17 aces and eight digs on the night, adding one block and one assist. McKenley Baggett had 20 kills, 10 aces, nine digs and two assists, while Caroline Tindell recorded 12 kills, five aces and five digs.
Avery Green served up nine aces to go with six kills, 12 digs and 56 total assists. Anslee Tucker finished with 12 digs, six kills, five aces and two assists, and Aby Whitlock had 10 aces, six digs and one kill.
The Lady Eagles are 10-0 in region play, having won 30 of 31 total sets.
Oakwood stepped out of region on Tuesday for a tri-match in LaFayette and came away with a split, defeating Christian Heritage (25-23, 25-17) and falling to LaFayette (25-15, 25-21).
Individual statistics for Tuesday's matches were not yet available as of press time.
OCA (20-11 overall) will complete its regular season with two more tough matches on Thursday as they will join Ringgold for a tri-match at Northwest Whitfield, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAA.
Oakwood's postseason begins Oct. 7 with the region tournament at Unity Christian in Rome. The top two teams will advance to the first round of state of Oct. 12 with first-round winners moving on to the Division I-A Final Four on Oct. 16.
The Lady Eagles finished last year as the state runner-up.