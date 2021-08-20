Oakwood Christian Eagles

After two tough losses at Ridgeland on Tuesday, the Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles varsity team rebounded in a big way on Thursday with three wins in a quad-match at Model High School in Floyd County.

The Lady Eagles beat the host school in straight sets, 25-19 and 25-21, and also posted two-set sweeps of Cedartown (25-17, 25-19) and Dade County (25-18, 25-17), to move to 3-2 overall.

The OCA junior varsity squad was not in action last night and individual statistics were not available as of press time.

The Navy-and-Gold will have a region varsity match at home this afternoon against Lyndon Academy at 5 p.m. That match will be followed by a league match between the OCA junior varsity team and Candies Creek of Tennessee.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

