After two tough losses at Ridgeland on Tuesday, the Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles varsity team rebounded in a big way on Thursday with three wins in a quad-match at Model High School in Floyd County.
The Lady Eagles beat the host school in straight sets, 25-19 and 25-21, and also posted two-set sweeps of Cedartown (25-17, 25-19) and Dade County (25-18, 25-17), to move to 3-2 overall.
The OCA junior varsity squad was not in action last night and individual statistics were not available as of press time.
The Navy-and-Gold will have a region varsity match at home this afternoon against Lyndon Academy at 5 p.m. That match will be followed by a league match between the OCA junior varsity team and Candies Creek of Tennessee.