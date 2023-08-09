Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles opened their 2023 volleyball season on Tuesday night and jumped right into Division I-AA Region 1A play with a road trip to Hearts Academy in Powder Springs.

And it was a happy ride back to Chickamauga for the Navy-and-Gold as they spiked the Lady Panthers in three quick sets, 25-5, 25-7 and 25-13.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

