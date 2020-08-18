Oakwood Christian Academy made the drive to Sonoraville on Tuesday and fought valiantly, but the Lady Eagles' GAPPS team dropped both ends of a tri-match.
OCA fell to the Lady Phoenix, 25-21 and 25-13, while they later dropped a 29-27, 25-19 decision to Gilmer.
Oakwood's SCAA squad lost to Sonoraville's JV team, 25-14, 25-19, but ended the night with a 25-23, 25-7 win over the Gilmer JV team.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
------------------------------------------------------