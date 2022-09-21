The only two teams still without a loss in Region 6-AAA play squared off in Adairsville Tuesday night and it was the Lady Ramblers of LaFayette remaining unbeaten after a pair of league wins.
LaFayette posted a 25-21, 25-17 win over the host Lady Tigers and handed the Lady Blue Devils of Bremen their first region loss, 25-14 and 25-22.
Markella Johnson led the Lady Ramblers with 11 kills, adding seven aces, two digs and a block. Jaden Tucker had 10 kills and two digs. Sierra Cunningham recorded seven kills and a dig. Caitlyn Lambitz finished with five kills and five digs, while Michaela Baker had four kills, six digs, three aces and a block.
Erin Lemons handed out 35 assists to go with five digs, two kills and an ace. Kam Johnston had 13 digs and two aces. Bella Brown had 14 digs, five aces and a pair of kills. Shelby Madden collected nine digs and two aces, while other contributors included Kaitlyn Helton (four digs, one ace), Jenna Torbett (three digs) and Erin Ball (one dig, one ace).
LaFayette (24-5 overall) improved to 5-0 in region play. The No. 10-ranked Lady Ramblers will be back at home on Thursday take on Northwest and Oakwood Christian Academy in a pair of non-region matches.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.