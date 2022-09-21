LaFayette Ramblers

The only two teams still without a loss in Region 6-AAA play squared off in Adairsville Tuesday night and it was the Lady Ramblers of LaFayette remaining unbeaten after a pair of league wins.

LaFayette posted a 25-21, 25-17 win over the host Lady Tigers and handed the Lady Blue Devils of Bremen their first region loss, 25-14 and 25-22.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

