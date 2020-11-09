The Catoosa-Walker County area enjoyed another outstanding volleyball season and several athletes have been honored with All-State awards.
The Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association (GVCA) released its All-State teams this past Saturday and seven players from the two-county area were listed.
In the Class AA/A Public School Division, state runner-up Gordon Lee saw junior outside hitter Brooklyn Hudson and junior setter/defensive specialist M.K. Roberts named to the first team.
Hudson had a school-record 478 kills to go with 80 aces, 71 total blocks, 365 digs and 498 serve receptions, while Roberts ended the year with 103 kills, 71 aces, 35 blocks, 389 digs, 458 assists and 354 serve receptions.
Senior libero Annie McDaniel (4 kills, 37 aces, 586 digs, 442 serve receptions) and junior setter/middle hitter Sam Cramer (157 kills, 61 aces, 80 blocks, 130 digs, 229 assists, 174 serve receptions) were both named as honorable mention picks.
In Class AAA, LaFayette junior setter Colby Charland was the lone Lady Rambler listed as she earned first team status. Charland posted over 1,000 assists for the second straight season (1,027). She also added 103 aces, 119 kills, 42 blocks and 307 digs.
Heritage was represented on the Class AAAA first team by senior middle hitter Kallie Carter and junior setter Lauren Francis. Carter collected 268 kills on the season to go with 81 blocks, 42 digs, 15 assists and 152 serve receptions, while Francis recorded 35 aces, 267 kills, 42 blocks, 468 assists, 96 digs and 126 serve receptions.
In addition, the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) also named its All-State Teams and senior middle hitter Lily Green and junior setter Avery Green were both selected from state runner-up Oakwood Christian for Division I-A.
Lily Green had 87 aces, 325 kills, 35 blocks, 31 assists and 126 digs, while Avery Green finished the year with 82 aces, 66 kills, 17 blocks, 547 assists and 157 digs.