Former Coosa High and Calhoun High volleyball coach Nic Hann has been hired to take over the program at Gordon Lee High School.
"We are extremely excited about having Nic come in and being able to lead our volleyball program," said Gordon Lee Athletic Director Thomas Gray. "He comes in with a great deal of knowledge for the game and past successes that will help continue the past successes of our volleyball program."
Hann is taking over for Kelli Payne, who served as head coach this past fall.
A native of Cordova, Ala., Hann graduated from Shorter University in 2011 and began his coaching and teaching career at Coosa that same year. He headed up the junior varsity program in the inaugural year of volleyball at the school.
He took over as head coach in 2013 and led the program for seven extremely successful seasons. His first team advanced to the Sweet 16, followed by two trips to the Elite Eight, a state runner-up finish in 2016 and three consecutive GHSA state titles from 2017-2019. In addition, Coosa won six consecutive region championships and complied a 272-81 record with the Lady Eagles.
His 2019 title squad defeated Gordon Lee in the state semifinals.
He took over the program at Calhoun in 2020 and led the Lady Jackets in their first two seasons as a Class AAAAA program. Calhoun made the state playoffs the past two seasons and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2020.
Hann has been named Coach of the Year by the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association (GVCA) three times and Coach of the Year twice by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. In 2018, he was named a "Thirty Under 30" award recipient by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and is also an AVCA Victory Club member (over 200 career wins). He currently serves as a board member for the GVCA and coached club ball with Tsunami Volleyball for six years.
An English teacher, he was Coosa's Teacher of the Year for the 2018-19 school year. His wife, Marissa, is a Gordon Lee alum and the two have a son, Eli (4).
Gordon Lee has played in four consecutive state Final Fours and has been state runner-up the past two seasons in Class AA/A Public. Over the past four seasons, the Lady Trojans are 146-34 overall and have gone undefeated in region play.
They will be moving up to Class AAA this fall and will be part of Region 6, which will also include Adairsville, Bremen, Coahulla Creek, LaFayette, LFO, Ringgold and Ridgeland.
