LaFayette, Gordon Lee and Ringgold all took part in the Volley at The Creek tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Ramblers won all three of their pool matches before suffering a loss in the bracket semifinals.
LaFayette defeated Chattanooga's Grace Baptist (25-19, 25-17), Sonoraville (25-27, 25-13, 15-11) and Chapel Hill (25-10, 25-14). They would match up with Sonoraville again in bracket play, but suffered a 25-16, 25-18 loss.
Markella Johnson ended the day with 26 kills, five aces and two blocks. Jaden Tucker finished with 17 kills. Michaela Baker had 13 kills, eight digs, six aces and four blocks, and Sierra Cunningham added 13 kills and five blocks.
Erin Lemons dished out 65 assists to go with six aces and five digs. Shelby Madden had 16 digs and three aces. Bella Brown had 26 digs and seven aces, and Caitlyn Lambitz recorded seven kills and five blocks.
Also contributing for the Orange-and-Black was Jenna Torbett (seven aces), Kam Johnston (six digs, three aces) and Kaitlyn Helton (two digs).
Gordon Lee scored a pool win over Chapel Hill (25-23, 23-25, 15-11), but lost two other pool matches to Sonoraville (25-13, 25-16) and Anderson County of Tennessee (25-23, 25-21).
They would draw Chapel Hill again in the bracket portion of the tournament, but dropped a 25-17, 25-12 decision.
Riley Shirley had 16 kills, 12 digs and four aces on the day. Ava Carswell recorded 14 kills and seven blocks. Madilyn Bailey put up 13 kills, 13 digs, four aces and three blocks, while Kaighan Cassell added 13 kills, seven aces and three digs.
Katelynn Johnson ended the day with 10 kills, four digs, three blocks and an ace. Jalie Haney anchored the defense with 23 digs and 65 assists to go with six aces and a kill. Lexi Foster finished with 16 digs, three kills and three aces, and Macy Haney posted 14 digs and a pair of aces.
As for Ringgold, the Lady Tigers posted a win over Chapel Hill (25-17, 20-25, 15-13) and another one over Grace Baptist (25-23, 25-16), but they would fall to Coahulla Creek (25-23, 11-25, 15-12), Sonoraville (25-18, 25-13) and Northwest Whitfield (25-18, 25-23).
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers were not available as of press time.
All three teams will meet for a Region 6-AAA tri-match at Ringgold on Tuesday. LaFayette (20-4, 1-0) will take on Ringgold (6-12, 0-2) at 5 p.m. Gordon Lee (11-15, 1-1) will tangle with LaFayette at 6, while the Lady Trojans and the Lady Tigers will close things out at 7.
