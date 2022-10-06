VOLLEYBALL: LFO wins twice on the road By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Author email Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LFO added two more victories to close out the regular season on Thursday night.Playing a tri-match in Dalton, the Lady Warriors beat the host Lady Raiders of Southeast Whitfield, 25-14 and 25-18, and posted a three-set victory over Woodland of Cartersville.LFO won the opening set against the Lady Wildcats, 25-7, and lost the second set, 25-20, before a narrow 17-15 victory in the final set.Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors were not available as of press time.LFO (11-17) is the No. 6 seed for the Region 6-AAA tournament next week. They will open play on Thursday at No. 3 Gordon Lee. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rossville man found guilty of molesting 5-year-old girl Attorney: Walker County woman charged in pedestrian death believed she hit a deer Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 FOOTBALL: LFO uses second-half running game to grind out win at Ridgeland Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Murrysville area: Art show, cyclo-cross race, used book sale and more 14 min ago Pittsburgh man pleads to soliciting sex from agent posing online as young girl, her parent 14 min ago State golf host Cedar Rapids Xavier brings brotherly bonds to season finale 14 min ago 14:50! Ford Washburn resets the Seminole Valley course record at the MVC Super meet 14 min ago Suspected shooter contained in active shooting situation in Dearborn, police say 14 min ago