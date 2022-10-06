LFO Warriors

LFO added two more victories to close out the regular season on Thursday night.

Playing a tri-match in Dalton, the Lady Warriors beat the host Lady Raiders of Southeast Whitfield, 25-14 and 25-18, and posted a three-set victory over Woodland of Cartersville.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

