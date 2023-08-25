LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors put two checkmarks in the win column on Thursday with home victories over Dade County (25-23, 25-17) and Chattanooga's Hamilton Heights (25-6, 25-5).

Individual statistics were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In