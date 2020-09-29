Monday night saw the Lady Warriors square off with defending AA/A Public School state champion Coosa for the second time this season and, like the first time, the Red-and-White came through with a victory, this time by scores of 25-14 and 25-16.
Morgan Noblitt had another big all-round night for LFO with nine service points, including an ace, nine serve receptions, three kills, three assists and 11 digs. June Lindroth added eight service points with six aces to go with seven assists and one dig, while Xitlalli Gomez collected 13 digs, three service points, three serve receptions and a pair of assists.
Also contributing for the Lady Warriors was Bailey Sullivan (six serve receptions, three kills, three digs) and Taliyah Holland (two service points, six kills, one assist, one dig).
LFO (13-16) will be back at home on Thursday for a 5 p.m. tri-match that will also include Chattooga and Dade County.