LFO made the long trip to Gordon County on Thursday afternoon for a Region 6-AAA tri-match and dropped contests to both Adairsville and Sonoraville in their initial matches of the year against the Lady Tigers and Lady Phoenix.
The Red-and-White fell to Adairsville by scores of 25-16 and 27-25, while Sonoraville handed the Lady Warriors a 25-20, 25-15 setback.
Taliyah Holland collected 26 serve receptions, 19 digs, four aces, two kills and one assist on the night. Lily Qualls had 10 assists, 10 digs, 10 serve receptions and an ace. Chloe Reile finished with 11 serve receptions, nine digs, four aces and one assist, while Madison Gilliland had 18 serve receptions, five digs, two aces and one assist.
Zoey Gray-Martin recorded nine kills to go with two aces and one serve reception. Jessy Blevins added 15 serve receptions, 13 digs, six assists, two aces and a kill. Sydney O'Neal had seven kills, eight digs, six serve receptions, four blocks and one assist. Kylie Bell added six kills and two digs, while Ziara Thompson had three kills, a block, a dig and an assist.
LFO (6-19, 0-5) will be at home on Monday for two more region matches against Rockmart and LaFayette.