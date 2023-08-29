LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors traveled to Summerville on Tuesday and suffered a straight-sets loss to Chattooga in a best-of-five match.

The Lady Indians collected the victory by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-16. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

