The LFO Lady Warriors got a measure of revenge for a loss to Dade County this past Saturday by taking down the Lady Wolverines in a three-set thriller Tuesday night at home.
Dade won the first set, 25-18, but LFO bounced back with a big 25-11 victory before outlasting their guests, 15-13, in the third-set tiebreaker.
Lily Qualls dished out 16 assists to go with two digs and a kill. Madison Dorsey had a team-high five kills and added nine serve receptions, seven digs and an ace, while Chloe Reile had 11 serve receptions, three aces, three digs and a kill.
Sydney O'Neal had a nice all-around match with four aces, four kills, five serve receptions, five digs and a block. Madison Gilliland collected five serve receptions, two digs and one kill with Taliyah Holland filling up the stat sheet with seven serve receptions, four kills, five digs, three aces and three assists.
The rest of the contributors included Kylie Bell (four kills, one dig) and Zoey Gray-Martin (two serve receptions, three kills).
LFO (3-5) will head to Dalton on Thursday, looking to knock off Christian Heritage.