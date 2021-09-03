The LFO Lady Warriors are now 5-8 overall after a split of two home matches on Thursday night.
LFO opened with a 25-17, 25-9 victory over Gordon Central, but fell in three sets to Dalton. The Lady Warriors dropped the opening set, 25-23, but rebounded for a 25-19 win in the second set. Dalton would take the tiebreaker, 15-10.
Madison Dorsey had a team-high six aces and 16 serve receptions against Dalton to go with four digs and two assists. Lily Qualls served up five aces and nine assists, adding four digs and two kills. Sydney O'Neal finished with five aces, five kills, five digs, two blocks and one assist, while Taliyah Holland added eight serve receptions, five digs, one kill and one ace.
Madison Gilliland collected 12 serve receptions and two digs. Zoey Gray-Martin had five kills and two aces. Ziara Thompson had three aces and three kills. Chloe Reile added six serve receptions and four digs, while Kylie Bell chipped in with two kills.
Statistics from the match against Gordon Central were not available as of press time.
LFO will join LaFayette for a tri-match at Gordon Lee on Thursday before participating in a tournament at Coahulla Creek on Saturday, Sept. 11.