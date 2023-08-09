LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors raised the curtain on the 2023 volleyball campaign with a tri-match in Trenton on Tuesday night.

LFO defeated Gordon Central, 25-11, 25-16, but lost a three-setter to host Dade County, 25-15, 18-25, 12-15.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

