LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors finally got in the win column Thursday night as they took down Southeast Whitfield and Christian Heritage during a tri-match in Fort Oglethorpe.

LFO took down the Lady Raiders by scores of 25-20 and 25-13 before handing the Lady Lions a 25-16, 25-19 defeat.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In