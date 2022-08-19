VOLLEYBALL: LFO scores first two wins By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 19, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LFO Lady Warriors finally got in the win column Thursday night as they took down Southeast Whitfield and Christian Heritage during a tri-match in Fort Oglethorpe.LFO took down the Lady Raiders by scores of 25-20 and 25-13 before handing the Lady Lions a 25-16, 25-19 defeat.Individual statistics were not available as of press time.LFO (2-4) will be back at home on Tuesday to face Murray County at 5 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County woman arrested for murder, arson Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14 2022 Health director: 'Extremely transmissible, highly contagious' covid variant still putting people in area hospitals Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Whiting is that of missing Chicago boater 1 hr ago How fixed income investors can take benefit from the rising interest rates? 1 hr ago PIF-owned SRC, Riyad Bank sign $133m deal to acquire real estate financing portfolio 1 hr ago Party leader? Finland's highly-celebrated female PM displays a whole different definition 1 hr ago Enterprise consultancy startup GrowthSpace raises $25m 1 hr ago