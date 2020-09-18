The LFO Lady Warriors suffered a pair of tough losses in Dalton on Thursday, losing to the Class AAAAAA Lady Catamounts, 25-19, 25-12, before a 25-19, 20-25, 15-13 loss to Southeast Whitfield.
Against Dalton, Morgan Noblitt had five service points, nine serve receptions, four digs and three assists. June Lindroth finished with five service points, four assists, an ace and a dig. Xitlalli Gomez earned six service points to go with five serve receptions, eight digs and two aces. Madison Gilliand added five digs and four serve receptions, while Madison Stookey and Sydney O'Neal had two kills each.
Then against the Lady Raiders, Noblitt picked up 11 service points, five assists, four digs and two aces. Lindroth had seven service points, four assists, two digs and one ace. Gomez collected seven serve receptions, five service points and 23 digs. Gilliand had 12 serve receptions and eight digs, while Stookey had four kills.
Also contributing for the Lady Warriors was Taliyah Holland (seven service points, five digs, four serve receptions, two aces), Madison Dorsey (seven digs, three kills, three serve receptions) and Raven Hobbs (five service points, five digs).
LFO (11-14) will host Christian Heritage on Monday.