The LFO Lady Warriors went 1-1 at Rockmart on Thursday night, defeating their hosts, but losing to Area 6-AAA frontrunner LaFayette.
The Red-and-White coasted to a 25-8, 25-10 over the Lady Jackets as Morgan Noblitt and June Lindroth both collected 11 service points. Nobliltt added eight assists, two digs and two service receptions, while Lindroth also had six assists and two aces.
Madison Stookey hammered home four kills. Bailey Sullivan picked up three kills, two blocks, three digs and four serve receptions. Sydney O'Neal recorded three kills and one block. Xitlalli Gomez had 10 digs to go with two serve receptions and Madison Gilliland finished with seven service points and a pair of kills.
However, they had a bit more difficulty with the Lady Ramblers, who posted a 25-14, 25-11 victory.
Noblitt had six service points, eight serve receptions, seven assists and a kill in the loss. Gomez finished with 15 digs and 10 serve receptions, while Sullivan had four digs and 13 serve receptions. Taliyah Holland had four service points, three digs, two serve receptions and a kill, while O'Neal (4 kills, 2 blocks) and Gilliland (3 kills) rounded out the stats.
LFO (7-7, 3-1) will traveled to state-ranked Sonoraville on Tuesday looking to hand the Lady Phoenix their first area loss of the season.