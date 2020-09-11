The LFO Lady Warriors moved to 5-2 in Area 6-AAA action with a 25-19, 25-14 victory at Adairsville on Thursday.
Morgan Noblitt had 11 service points with seven aces, nine serve receptions and four assists. June Lindroth finished with 10 service points, seven assists and two aces. Xitlalli Gomez recorded 15 digs to go with 11 serve receptions. Sydney O'Neal racked up six kills and two blocks, while Taliyah Holland had eight service points and three kills.
LFO improved to 10-9 overall later in the night as they got past Temple, 25-16, 21-25, 17-15, in a non-area contest.
Noblitt dished out 10 assists, while adding four digs and three serve receptions. Lindroth chipped in with six assists. Gomez collected 12 service points, nine digs, six serve receptions and an ace, while O'Neal had five more kills and three more blocks.
Also assisting in the win was Riley White (seven service points, one ace), Madison Gilliland (eight serve receptions, eight digs, five service points, one ace) and Madison Stookey (four kills, two blocks).
LFO will be among the many local teams competing in the Volley at the Creek Tournament at Coahulla Creek High School on Saturday.