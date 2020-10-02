The LFO Lady Warriors found themselves in a pair of three-set thrillers on Thursday and came away with a split, defeating Dade County (27-25, 22-25, 17-15), but falling to Chattooga (25-15, 23-25, 10-15) during a tri-match in Fort Oglethorpe.
Morgan Noblitt finished the night with 16 service points, 19 serve receptions, 20 assists and 17 digs. Xitlalli Gomez had 19 service points, 26 serve receptions, 38 digs and two assists. Madison Gilliland recorded 23 serve receptions and 11 digs to go with three service points and an assist, while June Lindroth had 11 service points, 23 assists and two digs.
Taliyah Holland had eight service points, eight kills, three serve receptions, two assists and 18 digs. Madison Dorsey had five service points, four kills, eight serve receptions and 14 digs. Madison Stookey had five kills and three blocks. Bailey Sullivan collected four service points, eight kills and a block, while Sydney O'Neal had a dozen kills and five blocks.
LFO (14-17) will go on the road for a match at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday.