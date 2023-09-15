LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors split a pair of non-region matches at Rome High School on Thursday night.

LFO dropped a 25-14, 25-11 decision to the Class 6A Lady Wolves, but rallied from a set down to beat Class 5A Cass, 20-25, 25-17 and 15-11.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

