LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors welcomed in Chattooga and Southeast Whitfield for a tri-match on Tuesday, but suffered a pair of losses.

The Lady Indians from Summerville picked up a 25-23, 25-8 victory in the first match of the night, while the Lady Raiders from Dalton got past LFO, 25-21 and 25-11.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

