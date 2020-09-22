The LFO Lady Warriors found themselves in a battle with a solid Christian Heritage squad on Monday night and, in the end, it was the visiting Lady Lions from Dalton pulling out a narrow three-set victory, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Xitlalli Gomez recorded 10 service points and 10 serve receptions for the Lady Warriors to go with nine digs and two aces. Morgan Noblitt picked up nine service points, had 12 serve receptions, dished out eight assists and collected three digs, while Madison Gilliand had 11 serve receptions, two digs, two kills and one ace.
Taliyah Holland finished with 10 digs, seven service points, three aces and a pair of kills. Raven Hobbs added six service points, four serve receptions, one ace and one dig. June Lindroth picked up six assists and one kill. Madison Stookey collected three kills, one block and one dig, while Sydney O'Neal chipped in with two kills and three blocks.
LFO (11-15) will join Chattooga for tri-match at Gordon Lee on Tuesday. The first match is set for 5 p.m.