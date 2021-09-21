The LFO Lady Warriors pushed Southeast Whitfield to three sets on Monday night, but came up just a few point short in a loss as the Lady Raiders won the match, 25-19, 12-25 and 15-12.
Taliyah Holland collected 12 serve receptions, 11 digs and one assist. Chloe Reile added five serve receptions, five aces, six digs and a kill. Lily Qualls had 12 assists, seven digs and an ace, while Zoey Gray-Martin had six kills and four aces.
Sydney O'Neal recorded five kills, seven serve receptions, two digs and a block. Kylie Bell added four kills. Madison Gilliland picked up six serve receptions and five digs. Jessy Blevins had 10 serve receptions, five aces and five digs, while Ziara Thompson had one kill.
LFO (6-16) will play a Region 6-AAA match at Ringgold on Tuesday. The JV teams will square off at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity match.