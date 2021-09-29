LFO Warriors

LFO went on the road and handed North Murray a 25-15, 25-15 loss on Tuesday night in a non-region match.

Individual statistics were not available as of press time.

The Lady Warriors (8-20) will host Chattooga and Ridgeland on Thursday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

