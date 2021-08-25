The LFO Lady Warriors picked up a victory at Chattooga on Tuesday night, but had to settle for a split in the tri-match as they dropped a three-setter to Model.
LFO beat the hosts, 26-24 and 25-17, behind four aces, five serve receptions, two kills and three digs from Taliyah Holland and six assists, one ace and one serve reception from Lily Qualls. Sydney O'Neal added three aces, four kills, two serve receptions and one block.
Chloe Reile picked up nine serve receptions, three digs and an assist. Zoey Gray-Martin added two kills, one ace, one block and one dig, while Madison Gilliland had one serve reception, one kill and one dig.
The Lady Warriors defeated Model in the first set, 25-14, but lost 25-19 in the second set before dropping a 21-19 in the third-set tiebreaker.
O'Neal went for five kills, three serve receptions, one block and one dig. Reile had two aces and four digs to go with 13 serve receptions, and Holland added two aces, five serve receptions, six digs and one assist.
Other standouts include Gilliland (five serve receptions, three digs, two aces, one kill), Qualls (five aces, eight assists, three digs, one kill) and Ziara Thompson (three kills, two aces, two digs).
LFO (4-7) will host Rome and Southeast Whitfield on Thursday. The tri-match is set to begin at 5 p.m.