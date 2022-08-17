LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors traveled to Rome for a tri-match on Tuesday, but unfortunately returned home without a victory.

The Red-and-White fell to the host Lady Wolves, 25-19 and 25-16, while they also dropped a 25-12, 25-18 decision to Armuchee. No individual statistics had been reported as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

