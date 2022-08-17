VOLLEYBALL: LFO drops two in tri-match By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LFO Lady Warriors traveled to Rome for a tri-match on Tuesday, but unfortunately returned home without a victory.The Red-and-White fell to the host Lady Wolves, 25-19 and 25-16, while they also dropped a 25-12, 25-18 decision to Armuchee. No individual statistics had been reported as of press time.LFO (0-4) will be at home on Thursday night to take on Southeast Whitfield and Christian Heritage in another tri-match. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 Walker County woman arrested for murder, arson Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Health director: 'Extremely transmissible, highly contagious' covid variant still putting people in area hospitals Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Boy, 7, dies days later after father is killed in rear collision with semi: authorities 1 hr ago One-inning hiccup costs José Suarez as Angels’ offense struggles 1 hr ago Big 4 League football preview: What to expect this season 1 hr ago Gray strikes out 10 as Twins pound Royals 9-0 1 hr ago Junis returns to form, Crawford walks off D-backs for SF Giants’ fifth straight win 1 hr ago