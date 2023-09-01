LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors welcomed in Christian Heritage and Northwest Whitfield for a tri-match on Thursday and suffered a pair of losses.

The Red-and-White dropped a 25-17, 25-15 decision to the Lady Lions, while they fell to the Lady Bruins in three sets, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-12.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

