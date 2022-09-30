LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors made a trip to Floyd County on Thursday and it was a happy bus ride back as the Red-and-White enjoyed two sweeps of Heard County and Coosa.

The varsity Lady Warriors defeated the host Lady Eagles, 25-14 and 25-7, while they handled Heard County, 25-19 and 25-21.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

