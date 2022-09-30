VOLLEYBALL: LFO doubles up at Coosa By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 30, 2022 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LFO Lady Warriors made a trip to Floyd County on Thursday and it was a happy bus ride back as the Red-and-White enjoyed two sweeps of Heard County and Coosa.The varsity Lady Warriors defeated the host Lady Eagles, 25-14 and 25-7, while they handled Heard County, 25-19 and 25-21.LFO's JV team also had a successful night. They defeated Coosa, 25-20 and 25-5, while they beat Heard County, 25-19 and 25-12.Individual statistics were not available as of press time.LFO (9-16) is slated to host Dalton for Senior Night this Tuesday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Georgia bracing for Hurricane Ian Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Ann Coulter: Show us the way, rich liberals! Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Nils Lundkvist scores power-play goal in Stars’ preseason loss to the Wild 1 hr ago Marriotts Ridge golf sweeps Howard County titles, boys extend county winning streak to 89 matches 1 hr ago Detroit Dinner Bell: Ferndale's Mezcal 1 hr ago Williamsburg chef gets ready to watch herself on primetime TV during 'Hell's Kitchen' season premiere 1 hr ago Cameron vs McCaskill: Abu Dhabi to host its first-ever female boxing world title fight 1 hr ago