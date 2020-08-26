The LFO Lady Warriors used the home court to their advantage on Tuesday by sweeping North Murray and Murray County in a pair of Area 6-AAA matches.
LFO opened with a 25-15, 25-16 win over the Lady Mounatineers. Madison Stookey had four kills and one block and Sydney O'Neal collected three kills and five blocks as they controlled the front row. Xitlalli Gomez had eight serve receptions and nine digs. Morgan Noblitt had four serve receptions and nine assists, while Bailey Sullivan had six serve receptions, five digs, two kills and two blocks.
The Red-and-White closed out the evening with a 25-18, 25-22 win over the Lady Indians as Noblitt had 12 service points, five serve receptions and five assists. Sullivan had 10 service points, six serve receptions and seven digs. Gomez had 13 digs to go with seven serve receptions. O'Neal finished with two kills and four blocks. June Lindroth added nine service points and one assist, while Talliyah Holland had eight service points, five digs and a pair of kills.
LFO (6-6, 2-0) will join LaFayette for an Area 6-AAA tri-match at Rockmart on Thursday.