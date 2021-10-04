LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors made the long drive to Floyd County on Monday and fought hard to earn a split of a non-region tri-match.

LFO cruised past Pepperell, 25-16, 25-9, and pushed Model to three sets, only to see the Lady Blue Devils rally for a 25-27, 25-17, 15-12 victory.

Individual statistics were not available as of press time.

LFO (11-21, 1-6) will close out its Region 6-AAA slate with a home match against Coahulla Creek on Tuesday before joining North Murray for a non-region tri-match at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday to close out the regular season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

