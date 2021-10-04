The LFO Lady Warriors made the long drive to Floyd County on Monday and fought hard to earn a split of a non-region tri-match.
LFO cruised past Pepperell, 25-16, 25-9, and pushed Model to three sets, only to see the Lady Blue Devils rally for a 25-27, 25-17, 15-12 victory.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
LFO (11-21, 1-6) will close out its Region 6-AAA slate with a home match against Coahulla Creek on Tuesday before joining North Murray for a non-region tri-match at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday to close out the regular season.