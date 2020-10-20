With the state volleyballs playoffs starting up, most teams in the field know how to hit the ball.
It's the ones who excel on the defensive end of the floor that usually have the best chance of advancing and that's exactly what LaFayette Lady Ramblers did on Tuesday night.
Hosting a Cherokee Bluff squad with both size and athleticism, the Area 6 champions simply turned up the defense and let their offense speak for itself with a 25-15, 25-9, 25-13 first-round sweep of the fourth-seeded Bears from Area 7.
"Cherokee Bluff was a good team. They remind me a lof of Sonoraville with their hitters," LaFayette head coach Chris Logan stated. "Coming in, I didn't expect us to win like that. It felt like a much closer match."
Three big early kills by Imani Cook set the tone in the very first set as the Lady Ramblers built a 14-5 lead before Cherokee Bluff called time-out to try and kill LaFayette's momentum.
The purple-clad Bears were able to chip away at the lead, but only somewhat as they never got closer than six points in the remainder of the set.
LaFayette got out to a 15-9 lead in the second set when Sarah Ray stepped to the end line to serve. The senior would reel off four consecutive service points, forcing the Bears to call another time-out to stem the tide.
But coming out of the break, Ray would serve up six more points in a row and two final kills by Cook put LaFayette one set away from victory.
Cherokee Bluff would give their large contingent of fans who made the drive from Flowery Branch a glimmer of hope as they took a 9-8 lead in the third set. However, it merely turned out to be the proverbial calm before the storm.
LaFayette would go on a decisive 11-3 run, mostly on the serving of Markella Johnson, as the Orange-and-Black charged back to take control, 20-11.
Colby Charland would finish out the match serving for LaFayette. Another big kill by Cook was followed by a kill from Alex Wysong that brought the Lady Ramblers to match point. Moments later, a nice serve by Charland never came back over the net as LaFayette completed the sweep.
"I told them before the game, on offense, we're going to do what we do, but on defense, we had to be ready for anything," Logan explained. "We had done some scouting and all that stuff, so we kind of knew what they were going to do offensively and the girls executed (the defense) perfectly.
"Hitting-wise, we don't have a big offensive strategy. We just set the ball, spread it out and swing at it. Tonight, everybody was swinging at it. Everyone got after it."
Cook had 11 kills and a block in the match, while Johnson picked up 10 kills and a block to go with four aces.
"Those two have kind of established themselves as hitting leaders for us, which is great because it kind of takes the pressure off everybody else. If they are able to get their five or six (kills), that usually means everybody's contributing. I'm proud of them."
Wysong had five kills and one block. Jaden Tucker picked up four kills and Charland had four kills, four digs, two blocks and two aces to go with her 30 assists.
Ray finished with four kills, four blocks and a pair of digs. Kloe Ludy collected nine digs and one ace and Daisy Felipe rounded out the stat sheet with a pair of digs and an ace.
LaFayette (40-8) will have its hands full in its second-round matchup against Area 5, No. 3 seed Greater Atlanta Christian on Saturday. The Lady Spartans (18-14) took down Area 8, runner-up Hart County with a 3-0 sweep on Tuesday.
The winner will face either Area 4 champion Morgan County or Area 3, No. 3 seed Groves in the state quarterfinals on Oct. 27.
"We'll try to get some film on them," Logan said. "We'll probably have to do some 6 a.m. practices this week because of Homecoming Thursday and Friday, but the girls are excited about it and I am too."
In addition to LaFayette, Area 6 runner-up Sonoraville also won on Tuesday, knocking off North Hall, three sets to one. However, No. 3 seed Ringgold and No. 4 seed Murray County were both swept by White County and Lumpkin County, respectively.