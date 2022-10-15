For the third consecutive season, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers will go into the Class 3A state tournament as the champions of Region 6.

Top-seeded LaFayette finished off the tournament with a pair of victories at home on Saturday. They opened the day with a 21-25, 25-14, 15-11 win against fourth-seeded Ridgeland in a winners' bracket semifinal match before taking down second-seeded Bremen in four sets in the championship clash.

