It was a slow and steady climb for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers before they finally broke through and won a region championship in 2019.
But after finally reaching the top of the mountain, the Orange-and-Black decided they really liked the view.
LaFayette captured a third consecutive region title on Saturday, their second in a row as a member of 6-AAA, as the No. 1-seeded Lady Ramblers held off No. 4 Ringgold before sweeping No. 2 Sonoraville to claim the gold trophy on their own home floor. The Lady Phoenix made the finals with a two-set sweep of Adairsville in the other semifinal.
With the region tournament victory also comes a No. 1 seed for the Class AAA state playoffs. LaFayette (39-6) will open the tournament next week against Region 8 No. 4 seed Stephens County (6-17). The date and time for the match had not been finalized as of press time.
In the consolation match, Ringgold earned the region's No. 3 seed for the state playoffs with a narrow win over region tournament No. 3 seed Adairsville after slipping past No. 6-seeded Murray County earlier in the day.
Ringgold (18-14) will open the state tournament at Region 8 No. 2 seed Hart County (25-5) next week. The date and time for the match is yet to be finalized.
After beating No. 8-seeded LFO on Thursday, the host Lady Ramblers drew Ringgold in the winners' bracket semifinals after the Lady Tigers got past No. 5-seeded Coahulla Creek in Thursday's first round.
Ringgold would push LaFayette all match long, but the Lady Ramblers ultimately prevailed, 26-24, 25-23, to punch a ticket to the championship final.
Facing elimination, the Lady Tigers would have to beat Murray County to earn a trip to state after the Lady Indians handled No. 7-seeded North Murray in an elimination match on Saturday morning.
Things went to a third-set tiebreaker before the Blue-and-White were able to polish off a 25-20, 25-27, 15-11 victory.
The Ringgold-Adairsville third-place match was nearly an all-Catoosa County showdown as upset-minded LFO made an inspired run in the tournament.
The Lady Warriors, who had to win an elimination game against No. 9-seeded Rockmart on Thursday, bounced back from Thursday's loss to LaFayette by taking out Coahulla Creek on Saturday morning, 25-22, 25-10. Chloe Qualls served 14 consecutive points in the second set as the Lady Warriors jumped in front, 15-1, before going on to the win.
With a berth at state on the line, LFO gave Adairsville all they wanted and more, dropping the first set, 25-21, but rallying for a 25-23 win in the second set. LFO took a brief 4-2 lead in the race to 15, but Adairsville used an 11-0 run to take control of the tiebreaking third set before finishing it off, 15-7.
That set up a consolation clash between the region's two sets of Lady Tigers and it was Ringgold eventually emerging as the winner, 26-24, 26-24.
While that battle was being contested, LaFayette was making sure that there would be no upset in the finals.
The Lady Ramblers dominated, 25-12, in the opening set of the best-of-five match and took an 11-3 lead in the second set. The Lady Phoenix used a 5-1 run to trim the deficit down to four points, but never got closer as LaFayette quickly regained control and scored a 25-13 victory.
The third and what turned out to be the final set was a close one until the midpoint with neither team leading by more than two points.
However, with LaFayette up 13-12, they found a gear that Sonoraville simply couldn't match. They outscored the Lady Phoenix down the stretch, 12-4, to cement the region title with a 25-16 third-set victory.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.