It was a slow and steady climb for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers before they finally broke through and won a region championship in 2019.

But after finally reaching the top of the mountain, the Orange-and-Black decided they really liked the view.

LaFayette captured a third consecutive region title on Saturday, their second in a row as a member of 6-AAA, as the No. 1-seeded Lady Ramblers held off No. 4 Ringgold before sweeping No. 2 Sonoraville to claim the gold trophy on their own home floor. The Lady Phoenix made the finals with a two-set sweep of Adairsville in the other semifinal.

With the region tournament victory also comes a No. 1 seed for the Class AAA state playoffs. LaFayette (39-6) will open the tournament next week against Region 8 No. 4 seed Stephens County (6-17). The date and time for the match had not been finalized as of press time.

In the consolation match, Ringgold earned the region's No. 3 seed for the state playoffs with a narrow win over region tournament No. 3 seed Adairsville after slipping past No. 6-seeded Murray County earlier in the day.

Ringgold (18-14) will open the state tournament at Region 8 No. 2 seed Hart County (25-5) next week. The date and time for the match is yet to be finalized.

After beating No. 8-seeded LFO on Thursday, the host Lady Ramblers drew Ringgold in the winners' bracket semifinals after the Lady Tigers got past No. 5-seeded Coahulla Creek in Thursday's first round.

Ringgold would push LaFayette all match long, but the Lady Ramblers ultimately prevailed, 26-24, 25-23, to punch a ticket to the championship final.

Facing elimination, the Lady Tigers would have to beat Murray County to earn a trip to state after the Lady Indians handled No. 7-seeded North Murray in an elimination match on Saturday morning.

Things went to a third-set tiebreaker before the Blue-and-White were able to polish off a 25-20, 25-27, 15-11 victory.

The Ringgold-Adairsville third-place match was nearly an all-Catoosa County showdown as upset-minded LFO made an inspired run in the tournament.

The Lady Warriors, who had to win an elimination game against No. 9-seeded Rockmart on Thursday, bounced back from Thursday's loss to LaFayette by taking out Coahulla Creek on Saturday morning, 25-22, 25-10. Chloe Qualls served 14 consecutive points in the second set as the Lady Warriors jumped in front, 15-1, before going on to the win.

With a berth at state on the line, LFO gave Adairsville all they wanted and more, dropping the first set, 25-21, but rallying for a 25-23 win in the second set. LFO took a brief 4-2 lead in the race to 15, but Adairsville used an 11-0 run to take control of the tiebreaking third set before finishing it off, 15-7.

That set up a consolation clash between the region's two sets of Lady Tigers and it was Ringgold eventually emerging as the winner, 26-24, 26-24.

While that battle was being contested, LaFayette was making sure that there would be no upset in the finals.

The Lady Ramblers dominated, 25-12, in the opening set of the best-of-five match and took an 11-3 lead in the second set. The Lady Phoenix used a 5-1 run to trim the deficit down to four points, but never got closer as LaFayette quickly regained control and scored a 25-13 victory.

The third and what turned out to be the final set was a close one until the midpoint with neither team leading by more than two points.

However, with LaFayette up 13-12, they found a gear that Sonoraville simply couldn't match. They outscored the Lady Phoenix down the stretch, 12-4, to cement the region title with a 25-16 third-set victory.

Individual statistics were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

