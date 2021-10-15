The first matches of the 2021 Region 6-AAA volleyball tournament were played on Thursday night and the top four seeds all advanced in the winners' bracket.
At LaFayette, the top-seeded Lady Ramblers moved on with a 25-11, 25-11 victory over No. 8 LFO, who eliminated No. 9 Rockmart with a 25-14, 25-20 victory earlier in the night.
Colby Charland collected 11 assists to go with two digs, two kills, two aces and a block. Michaela Baker had a team-high five kills, while Markella Johnson had three kills, two aces and a dig. Jaden Tucker collected two kills and Daisy Felipe added four digs, three aces and one kill.
Kamryn Johnston had five digs. Alex Wysong had two digs, one kill and one ace, and Shelly Warren recorded a kill. Erin Lemons and Bella Brown had two digs apiece with Brown adding one assist, and Kaitlyn Helton chipped in with one dig.
Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors in their two matches were not available as of press time.
Over in Catoosa County, No. 4 Ringgold needed three sets, but got past No. 5 Coahulla Creek, 25-15, 16-25, 15-10. Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers were not available as of press time.
In the other two first-round match-ups, No. 2 Sonoraville swept No. 7 North Murray in two sets, while No. 3 Adairsville was a two sets-to-none winner over No. 6 Murray County.
The remainder of the tournament will be played on two different courts at LaFayette High School on Saturday.
At 10 a.m., LFO will take on Coahulla Creek, while North Murray will take on Murray County. The winners will move on, while the losers will be eliminated.
Matches in the winners' bracket will start up at 11 a.m. with LaFayette battling Ringgold and Sonoraville facing off with Adairsville.
Another round of elimination matches will begin at 12 noon. The LFO-Coahulla Creek winner will square off with the Sonoraville-Adairsville loser, while the North Murray-Murray County winner will take on the LaFayette-Ringgold loser.
The losers of the 12 p.m. matches will be eliminated, while the winners will qualify for the state tournament. Those winners will also meet in a best-of-three match at 1 p.m. to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds for state.
Meanwhile, the LaFayette-Ringgold winner will clash with the Sonoraville-Adairsville winner in a best-of-five match for the region championship at 1 p.m. The loser of that match will be the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA state playoffs.