LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got off to a 2-0 start in Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday night as they swept Coahulla Creek and Ridgeland during a tri-match in Cohutta.

The Orange-and-Black took down the host Lady Colts, 25-23 and 25-19, before defeating their Walker County neighbors, 25-20 and 25-11.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

