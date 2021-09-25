The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up five more victories and another tournament championship trophy on Saturday at the Raider Rally Southeast Whitfield High School.
LaFayette begin the day with a 25-20, 25-9 win over region foe Sonoraville before beating Mt. Bethel, 25-22, 25-21.
A 25-16, 25-17 win over Christian Heritage, and a 25-4, 25-16 win over Gilmer, put the Orange-and-Black in the finals where they dispatched the host Lady Raiders, 25-15, 25-13.
Individual statistics were not available.
LaFayette (27-5) will travel to LFO on Monday for a tri-match that will also include Rockmart. Two victories would give the Lady Ramblers a second straight 6-AAA regular-season title and the top seed for the upcoming region tournament.