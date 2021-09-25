LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up five more victories and another tournament championship trophy on Saturday at the Raider Rally Southeast Whitfield High School.

LaFayette begin the day with a 25-20, 25-9 win over region foe Sonoraville before beating Mt. Bethel, 25-22, 25-21.

A 25-16, 25-17 win over Christian Heritage, and a 25-4, 25-16 win over Gilmer, put the Orange-and-Black in the finals where they dispatched the host Lady Raiders, 25-15, 25-13.

Individual statistics were not available.

LaFayette (27-5) will travel to LFO on Monday for a tri-match that will also include Rockmart. Two victories would give the Lady Ramblers a second straight 6-AAA regular-season title and the top seed for the upcoming region tournament.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

