This past Saturday, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers earned a region championship by taking a very business-like approach in the 6-AAA tournament.
Another business-like approach on Tuesday netted them a spot in the Sweet 16.
No. 4-ranked LaFayette wasted little energy in dispatching visiting Stephens County, sending the Lady Indians back to Toccoa with a quick three-set loss, 25-7, 25-6 and 25-12, in the first round of the Class AAA state tournament.
Lady Ramblers head coach Chris Logan said he wanted his team to step on the gas early and avoid a slow start.
"We knew coming into it that (Stephens County) worked hard and they hustled, but I told our girls that I really didn't care about the score," he said. "I wanted us to come out from the get-go swinging and getting after it and we did that. It was good to see."
The Lady Ramblers led 4-3 early in the first set, but went on a 21-4 run to end it with the first nine points of the run coming consecutively. Then in the second set, LaFayette jumped out to a 7-0 lead before coasting to the victory.
LaFayette's reserves got extensive playing time in the third set and continued the team's dominance by opening up a 12-4 lead on their way to finishing off the first-round sweep.
Markella Johnson led the offense with 11 kills, adding two aces and a block. Michaela Baker hammered home seven kills to go with two digs, two blocks and one ace. Jaden Tucker finished with five kills and a block. Alex Wysong had four kills, four digs and a pair of aces, while Colby Charland dished out 18 assists to go with four kills, two digs, two blocks and one ace.
Libero Daisy Felipe had a team-high 12 digs and added four assists, two aces and a kill. Erin Lemons had eight assists, three digs and a kill in the third set. Kamryn Johnston had five digs and an ace, while the rest of the stats included two digs by Kaitlyn Helton, one dig by Bella Brown and one kill by Shelly Warren, which finished off the second set.
With the victory, LaFayette (40-6) reached 40 wins for the fifth consecutive season. They will look to add to that total this Saturday as No. 9-ranked Academy of Richmond County (ARC) will make the drive up from Augusta for a best-of-five match at 1 p.m.
The Musketeers (27-7), the No. 2 seed from Region 4, swept Peach County on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-14 and 25-12.
Should LaFayette win on Saturday, the Lady Ramblers would either host No. 2 Sandy Creek or face No. 8 Savannah Arts. The GHSA universal coin flip for the quarterfinal round would be needed to determine the home team for the match should Savannah Arts win as they and LaFayette are both No. 1 seeds.