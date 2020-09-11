The second-ranked LaFayette Lady Ramblers took control of the Area 6-AAA standings on Thursday night with a 25-18, 25-13 victory at fifth-ranked Sonoraville.
LaFayette (17-2, 6-0) completed the sweep with a 25-11, 25-10 victory over Pickens in a non-area match.
Markella Johnson had 12 kills, three digs and two aces on the night. Sarah Ray and Imani Cook each had 10 kills. Ray added six aces, four digs and a block, while Cook picked up two digs. Jaden Tucker had nine kills and Alex Wysong had six kills to go with two aces, two digs and a block.
Kloe Ludy collected 20 digs and a pair of aces. Daisy Felipe had 12 digs, two aces and a kill. Shelly Warren had five digs and Colby Charland had three aces, three digs and a pair of kills to go with a team-best 39 assists.
The Lady Ramblers' JV team improved to 13-1 on the season with victories over Sonoraville (25-15, 25-12) and Pickens (25-18, 25-14). Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
LaFayette will look to pick up a tournament championship on Saturday as they will participate in the Volley at the Creek Tournament at Coahulla Creek High School.