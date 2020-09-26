The LaFayette Lady Ramblers won all five of their matches on Saturday and brought back home the championship trophy from the Raider Rally Tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School.
LaFayette went 3-0 in pool play. They opened with a 25-18, 25-9 victory over Lookout Valley, followed by a 25-23, 25-12 win over Christian Heritage before closing out pool play with a 25-10, 25-20 victory over region rival Sonoraville.
The Lady Ramblers would face Christian Heritage again in the first round of bracket play and took down the Lady Lions, 25-10, 25-15, to set up a rematch with Sonoraville in the championship. LaFayette would then put away the Lady Phoenix, 25-22, 25-11, to win the title.
Imani Cook had 25 kills, nine blocks and one ace during the day. Markella Johnson had 24 kills, six aces and 2.5 blocks. Sarah Ray finished with 16 kills, 11.5 blocks, 10 digs and five aces. Jaden Tucker had 16 kills and three blocks, while Alex Wysong had 13 kills, seven aces and a block.
Colby Charland had 82 assists in the five matches, while also adding nine kills, nine blocks, nine aces and nine digs. Kloe Ludy had 33 digs and four assists and Daisy Felipe chipped in with 21 digs from the back row.
LaFayette (32-4) will join Rockmart for a tri-match at Gordon Lee on Thursday.