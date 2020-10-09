The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got back on track Thursday night by sweeping Ringgold and Ridgeland in a tri-match in Catoosa County.
LaFayette, ranked third in the latest AJC Class AAA poll, took down the host Lady Tigers, 25-21, 25-13, before holding off the Lady Panthers, 25-20, 25-18.
Imani Cook had 11 kills and five blocks on the night for the Lady Ramblers. Jaden Tucker finished with 10 kills. Markella Johnson had nine kills, five aces and one block, while Sarah Ray picked up eight kills, four aces, three digs and two blocks.
Colby Charland recorded 38 assists and 12 digs to go with four aces and a pair of kills. Kloe Ludy had 21 digs, two assist and an ace. Alex Wysong had five kills, three digs, two aces and two blocks. Daisy Felipe finished with seven digs, an ace and an assist, while two digs from Bella Brown and an ace by Shelly Warren rounded out the stats.
For Ridgeland, ranked sixth in Class AAAA, Natalee McClain had 20 kills - 16 coming against Ringgold - to go with 11 digs and three aces. Justice Devlin finished with five kills, six blocks, four assists, three digs and two aces. Bailey Fowler had five kills, four aces, three digs and 21 assists, while Koda O'Dell had seven digs and a pair of kills.
Asia Silmon had eight assists, three aces, two digs, one kill and one block against LaFayette. She did not play against Ringgold. Brylee Durham collected 10 digs on the night. Brylee Benson had four digs, one kill and one ace. Cecelia Davenport and Brianna Galindo each finished with three digs, while Davenport also added an ace and a block.
Individual statistics for Ringgold had not been reported as of press time.
LaFayette (35-7) will play its final regular season matches this coming Tuesday against Gordon Lee and Dalton back home in LaFayette. Ridgeland (18-7) will play in the opening round of the Area 7-AAAA tournament on Thursday. Their opponent was unknown as of press time. Meanwhile, Ringgold (15-17) will be the No. 4 seed for the Area 6-AAA tournament, which also gets underway on Thursday. They will host No. 5 seed Murray County at 5:30 p.m.
The remainder of the 7-AAAA tournament will be played next Saturday at Pickens, while LaFayette will host the remainder of the 6-AAA tournament next Saturday.