The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 5-0 in Area 6-AAA after a 25-17, 25-14 home win over Murray County on Tuesday night. The Orange-and-Black later handed county neighbor Oakwood Christian a 25-17, 25-12 defeat to complete the sweep.
Colby Charland collected 29 more assists on the night to go with eight digs, three aces, a kill and a block. Sarah Ray had seven kills, eight digs and three blocks. Imani Cook had six kills and three blocks, while Jaden Tucker had a team-high nine kills to go with one block.
Kloe Ludy ended the night with 17 digs, while Daisy Felipe had 12 digs and one ace. Alex Wysong recorded four kills, five aces, six digs and one block. Markella Johnson had five kills and three digs and Shelly Warren picked up one ace.
The Lady Eagles knocked off another GHSA team in the night's second match as they beat Murray County, 23-25, 25-15 and 15-12.
Individual statistics for OCA were unavailable as of press time.
In junior varsity action, LaFayette defeated Murray County, 25-10 and 25-12 before beating Oakwood's SCAA team, 25-15 and 25-8. Scores of the Oakwood-Murray County match were not available as of press time and no individual stats from any of the JV matches were available as of press time.
Oakwood's GAPPS squad (6-7) will host Lyndon Academy in a Region 1 contest Thursday at 5 p.m., while Class AAA No. 2-ranked LaFayette (15-2) will not play again until Sept. 10 when they join Pickens for a tri-match at No. 5-ranked Sonoraville. The LaFayette-Sonoraville match could likely decide the top seed for the Area 6-AAA tournament.