The LaFayette Lady Ramblers still have plenty of tough matches remaining on their schedule as they continue to work towards the start the Area 6-AAA tournament in mid-October.
And although LaFayette doesn't quite know yet who they will be playing in the first round, as of Thursday night, they know exactly where that matchup will be taking place.
A 25-11, 25-14 win over visiting Ringgold not only completed an 8-0 run in regular-season area play, it also assured the Orange-and-Black of the tournament's No. 1 seed. As the top seed, LaFayette will host the second day of the tournament on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The top four seeds will host in the the initial round of the tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15 before the scene will shift to Dan Priest Gymnasium two days later to determine the four teams that will advance to the state playoffs.
LaFayette head coach Chris Logan said securing the top seed is one of the season goals his team can mark off its list.
"The girls worked hard and they've been practicing hard," he said. "We're getting some stuff clicking now that hadn't been clicking the last couple weeks, so that's helping. We're getting better and when you're 8-0 in the region and still driving and trying to get better, that's a good thing."
The Lady Ramblers also claimed a victory over Christian Heritage School, 25-17, 25-12, to close out the night.
Imani Cook had the hot hand for the hosts with 17 kills to go with a pair of blocks in the two matches. Markella Johnson had eight kills and one ace. Sarah Ray also had nine kills to go with four digs, two blocks and two aces. Jaden Tucker collected eight kills and Alex Wysong had five kills, four digs, one block and one ace.
Setter Colby Charland continues to churn out assists. The junior recorded 46 more on Thursday, while adding six digs, three kills and three aces. Charland is ranked fourth in the state in all classifications in total assists, according to statistics compiled by MaxPreps. Kloe Ludy had 23 digs on the evening and added two kills, while Daisy Felipe had 13 digs and two aces.
LaFayette (24-3 overall) will be back in action on Monday as they host Armuchee and Chattooga in a 5 p.m. tri-match.
Results of Ringgold's match against Christian Heritage and individual statistics for Lady Tigers were not available as of press time.
The LaFayette JV team also picked up two more wins on Thursday. They defeated Ringgold, 25-17 and 25-11, before taking down Christian Heritage, 25-12 and 25-9. The team is 17-1 on the season. Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
6-AAA seeding secured
In addition to LaFayette being the No. 1 seed for the area tournament, Sonoraville (7-1 in region play) will be the No. 2 seed, while there is currently a three-way tie for third place between Ringgold, LFO and Murray County, all of whom finished 5-3 in 6-AAA play.
Ringgold defeated LFO in their region matchup, but lost to Murray County, whom dropped their match to LFO. The tiebreaker was unknown as of press time. The No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will host in the first round, while the No. 5 seed will go on the road at the No. 4 seed.
Adairsville (3-5) will be the No. 6 seed and will play at the No. 3 in the opening round of the double-elimination bracket. North Murray (2-6) will be the No. 7 seed and will play at Sonoraville, while Rockmart (1-7) and Coahulla Creek (0-8) will be the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds, respectively.
Rockmart will face Coahulla Creek in a play-in match later in the season for the right to challenge LaFayette in the first round.