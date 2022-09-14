LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers remained unbeaten in 6-AAA play on Tuesday, but not before having to hold off two tough challenges from Ringgold and Gordon Lee in Catoosa County.

LaFayette took the win over the host Lady Tigers, 25-22 and 25-19. They dropped the first set to the Lady Trojans, 25-23, but rallied for a 25-19 victory in the second set before winning the tiebreaker, 15-8.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

