The LaFayette Lady Ramblers remained unbeaten in 6-AAA play on Tuesday, but not before having to hold off two tough challenges from Ringgold and Gordon Lee in Catoosa County.
LaFayette took the win over the host Lady Tigers, 25-22 and 25-19. They dropped the first set to the Lady Trojans, 25-23, but rallied for a 25-19 victory in the second set before winning the tiebreaker, 15-8.
The night's other match was also a three-set thriller. Ringgold took the opening set over Gordon Lee, 25-20, before the Lady Trojans came back with a 25-17 win. The Lady Tigers, however, won the tiebreaker in the third set, 15-12.
LaFayette got 14 kills, eight digs and five aces from Michaela Baker, 13 kills and a block from Sierra Cunningham, nine kills, six aces and five digs from Markella Johnson, seven kills and a dig from Jaden Tucker, and 19 digs, four aces and two assists from Bella Brown.
Erin Lemons collected 37 assists to go with two digs, an ace and a kill. Kam Johnston had 16 digs and three aces. Shelby Madden and Jenna Torbett finished with six digs apiece, while Caitlyn Lambitz had four kills, two blocks and a dig.
Ringgold got a big night from Alayna Custer, who put up 10 kills, 16 assists, 14 digs and one ace in two matches. Cady Helton had 26 digs and nine kills, Kayleigh Carpenter had 13 digs, eight kills and three aces, and Brooke Baldwin finished with 11 digs and two assists.
Sophia Patterson had seven digs and a kill for the Lady Tigers. Alayna Yarger finished with three kills and three blocks. Erin Harvey had three digs, Genna Pease recorded two kills, two digs and one ace, while Tiffany Cavin had two digs and two assists.
As for Gordon Lee, Riley Shirley had 15 kills, 20 digs and one ace. Kaighan Cassell recorded 13 kills, followed by 12 from Ava Carswell, who also had five total blocks. Katelynn Johnson had nine kills and a block, while Jalie Haney dished out 55 assists to go with 16 digs, five aces and a kill.
Lexi Foster recorded 19 digs and seven aces, Macy Haney had 15 digs and a kill, while Madilyn Bailey finished with four kills, nine digs and one ace.
LaFayette (22-4, 3-0) will host Chattanooga's Silverdale Baptist Academy in a best-of-five match on Thursday. Ringgold (7-13, 1-3) will join Oakwood Christian for a tri-match at Northwest Whitfield on Thursday, while Gordon Lee (11-17, 1-3) will make the short drive to face Chattanooga Christian on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.